Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in Bari Brahmana area of Jammu following an exchange of fire between 2 Army guards and unknown gunmen at Ratnuchak Military station around 2:00AM last night. Reports suggest the shootout took place after Army jawans manning 03 Brigade Officer Quarter post noticed suspicious movement around the facility, after which they opened fire.

According to reports, upon noticing the suspects, they were challenged by the sentry but the unknown suspects fired back at the jawans and fled from the spot.

The incident has come a day after 4 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama in South Kashmir. The search and cordon operation was launched following inputs from local sources about the presence of militants in the area. Reports suggest the slain terrorists belonged to militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Earlier in a major encounter on December 15, 3 Hizbul operatives were also killed, while one soldier was martyred an encounter which broke out in the same Pulwama district. However, 8 civilians were killed, and 50 others, wounded in a subsequent clash in the area, out of which nine are said to be critically injured.

