Separatist leader Yasin Malik arrested ahead of hearing on Article 35A: Police on Friday night arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik from his Maisuma residence in Srinagar. He was taken to Kothibagh Police Station. The arrest comes ahead of the hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court, which is likely to take place in the next week. Earlier, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik, had called upon people to observe shutdown on the day of the hearing.

The JRl said that the petitions filed by BJP and RSS activists before the Supreme Court to scrap Article 35A is a move to change the demography of the state by allowing non-state residents to settle in the state and change its Muslim majority character. Meanwhile, Article 35A of the Indian constitution provides special privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and it also bars people from other states to acquire immovable property in Kashmir.

After the Pulwama terror attack, the government had said that they have withdrawn the security of 18 separatists including Malik. However, Malik disputed government, saying he never enjoyed any security.

