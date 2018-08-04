Five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been shot dead in the ongoing gunbattle between security forces and militants in Killora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. While four of the militants were killed on Saturday morning, another terrorist identified as Umar Malik, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, was killed on Friday night at the encounter site.

At least five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been gunned down in the ongoing gunbattle between security forces and militants in Killora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Reports said that the encounter started on Friday night and is the third consecutive gunbattle since Thursday. While confirming the reports on the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Killora village in Shopian, DGP Jammu and Kashmir S P Vaid said that four more militants were shot dead on the encounter site, which has brought the total number of killed terrorists to five.

While four of the militants were killed on Saturday morning, another terrorist identified as Umar Malik, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, was killed on Friday night at the encounter site. A report in ANI also highlighted that an AK-47 assault gun was also found with him. On the basis of specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces had cordoned off the area followed by a search operation. A report in PTI said that the search operation turned into a gunbattle after the militants started open firing at the security forces.

4 more bodies of terrorists visible at encounter site kiloora Shopian taking the total to 5 terrorists killed. Good Job boys , good for peace. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 4, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, August 2, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter near a check-post in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started at Khumriyal Lolab, Srinagar, when the security forces launched a search operation following specific intelligence inputs about terrorists’ presence in the region. The two terrorists that have been shot dead were identified as Bilal Shah from Shart Muqam and Zahoor Ahmad from Kalaroos Kupwara.

