Jammu and Kashmir: A soldier who was injured in a gunbattle with terrorists last week in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district succumbed to his injuries at Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. He was identified as Lance Sandeep Kumar of 10 Pata Battalion of the Army. On February 12, Kumar and two other soldiers were injured in Ratnipora area of Pulwama. They were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar, one among them Baljeet Singh succumbed earlier. He was the resident of Karnal district in Haryana.

In the encounter, an Army man of 50 RR and a local terrorist Hilal Ahmad Rather were killed. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the slain was the same person who helped Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt to escape from Srinagar’s SMHS hospital. During the escape of Jatt, two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed. Rather was the resident of Begambagh Kakapora in Pulwama. A police spokesperson had said that he was affiliated with proscribed militant outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and had a long history of criminal records.

Jammu and Kashmir police had held Jatt responsible for the murder of prominent journalist Shujhaat Bukhari. Jatt was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was killed along with another terrorist in Chattergram area of Budgam district on November 28, last year.

Meanwhile, in the past eight days, 52 security forces personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. In a major attack, 44 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a suicide bombing on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama last week. In another incident, an Army Major lost his life while defusing an improvised explosive device in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, three soldiers, a Major and a policeman were killed in the encounter with terrorists in Pinglena area of Pulwama district. In the gunbattle, the mastermind of Pulwama suicide bombing Abdul Rashid Gazi and two other Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed. Jaish had claimed the responsibility of the suicide attack on CRPF convoy.

