A special police officer belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Police went missing with several weapons from a PDP MLA’s residence, say police reports. The SPO identified as Adil Bashir who was posted at the PDP MLA’s house at Jawahar Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar went missing from the guard room. Later, it was found that apart from the SPO, 10 rifles were also missing. As per reports, Adil Bashir was posted at Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s house who rules the Wachi Constituency.

As per police reports, it was found that Adil Bashir belonged to Shopian district of south Jammu and Kashmir. The reports added that he fled from PAD MLA’s residence with 10 weapons which included 5 AK-47s, 4 INSAS and a pistol.

After the matter was reported, the security forces were put on alert across the Kashmir valley to track down the SPO with weapons. Seeking public support to find the SPO, the Jammu and Kashmir police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to anyone who will provide them with the information about Bashir’s whereabouts.

Reports suggest that incident took place when PDP MLA Mir was not at his house. Adil was one of the eights guards who was deployed at MLA’s house. The following development comes to light jus a few days before the four-phase Municipal elections were to take place in Jammu and Kashmir. As per current reports, the investigating police has filed an FIR and the investigations are said to be underway.

