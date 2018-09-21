As per reports, one police officer, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (brother of J&K policeman), was set free by the terrorists. Out of four kidnapped police officials, three are Special Police officers (SPOs) and one is a police personnel. The missing officers reportedly hailed from Shopian district in J&K.

On Friday, three out of four police officers belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Police force were found dead in south Kashmir. The deceased officers were abducted by the terrorists from the village in Shopian district. As per reports, one police officer, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (brother of J&K policeman), was set free by terrorists. Out of four police officials, three were Special Police officers (SPOs) and one is a police personnel. The missing officers reportedly hailed from Shopian district in J&K. According to reports, terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen is said to be the mastermind behind these kidnappings. The following incident took place just a few days after the SPOs were threatened by the operational commander of a terrorist organisation, Riyaz Naiko. He had been demanding resignation from the state SPOs.

The kidnapped officers were later identified as Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and Firdous Ahmad Kuchey. The officers belonged from Kaprin and Batagund villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

#JammuAndKashmir: 3 Special Police Officers (SPOs) and 1 police personnel have gone missing in South Kashmir's Shopian. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

As per reports, the terrorists barged into the houses of the police officers and dragged them out. Commenting on the matter, a home ministry official told NDTV that the terrorists are under continuous pressure as security forces are on the spree of killing their conspiracies. he added that terrorists are taking out their frustration by kidnapping police officers.

Jammu & Kashmir: Three policemen who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian, found dead. pic.twitter.com/OV9xwHrDBn — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

The following development comes to light after the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had put out videos demanding resignation from the officers. the terrorists further threatened to kill them if they fail to step down from their post.

Previously, terrorists had kidnapped three policemen and 8 relatives of police officers from south Kashmir. However, they were later released after the force had agreed on freeing the family members of the terrorists.

