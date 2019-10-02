The Jammu and Kashmir state administration has freed politicians from the Jammu region nearly two months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the state

Amid reports of occasional ease of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, the state administration has lifted house arrest of political leaders from the Jammu region. The development comes nearly two months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the state.

Politicians who have been freed from preventive detention are from National Conference, Congress and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and the detained leaders have been identified as Devendra Rana, SS Salathia, Raman Bhalla and Harshdev Singh.

So far as Kashmir is concerned, the release of political leaders doesn’t seem to materialize anytime soon as the region continues with the lockdown. Prominent leaders like NCP’s Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti are under house arrest.

When the curfew was imposed, all the major stakeholders in the state, supported the move asserting that the step was mandatory to prevent any untoward incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that there was peace in the valley and normalcy was being restored in gradual phases. Another Union Minister Jitendra Singh a few days back said that detention of political leaders won’t extend beyond 18 months and asserted that they were accommodated in five-star guest houses asserting that their detention centers were no less than five-star hotels with all the facilities.

Singh said the political leaders were lodged in VIP bungalows and provided with gym facility or movies, underlining they were staying as house guests and not detainees.

BJP secretary Ram Madhav recently said that the detention number of political leaders has reduced from 2000-2500 to 200-250 adding that they were receiving five-star treatment.

Senior Congress leader Abul Nabi Azad who sought permission from the Supreme Court to visit the state said the situation in the valley was very bad. Refusing to divulge much information to the media, Azad said he was not allowed by the state administration to visit the places he had planned to go. He spent 4 days in Kashmir and 2 days in Jammu during his 6-day stay in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App