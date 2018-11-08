Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout busted in Sophian: The Shopian Police on Thursday busted a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout in Ramnagri. The policemen recovered incriminating materials like a gas cylinder, explosives and military fatigues. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

In September 2018, terrorists had abducted and killed three policemen in the state’s Shopian district. The bodies of the policemen were recovered from an orchard.

