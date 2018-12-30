Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected terrorists looted four AK 47 rifles from the residence of Congress legislator (MLC) Muzaffar Parray in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday. Police have filed a case and an alert has been sounded in Srinagar. The security situation in the Valley has been volatile ever since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander in July 2016.

Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected terrorists looted four AK 47 rifles from the residence of Congress legislator (MLC) Muzaffar Parray in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday. Police have filed a case and an alert has been sounded in Srinagar. This comes hours after security forces launched a search operation in Bari Brahmana area of Jammu following an exchange of fire between two Army guards and unidentified gunmen at Ranuchak Military station around 2:00 am last night.

On Saturday, four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police. The operation was launched on a credible input about the presence of militants in the area. The terrorists were identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Mubamil Nazir Bhat, Waseem Akram, and Haris, a foreigner.

The security situation in the Valley has been volatile ever since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander in July 2016. His killing triggered a surge in local militancy that does not seem to have abated. More than 250 terrorists have been killed this year as security forces have intensified their anti-militancy operations in the Valley.

