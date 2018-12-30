Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected terrorists looted four AK 47 rifles from the residence of Congress legislator (MLC) Muzaffar Parray in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday. Police have filed a case and an alert has been sounded in Srinagar. This comes hours after security forces launched a search operation in Bari Brahmana area of Jammu following an exchange of fire between two Army guards and unidentified gunmen at Ranuchak Military station around 2:00 am last night.
On Saturday, four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police. The operation was launched on a credible input about the presence of militants in the area. The terrorists were identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Mubamil Nazir Bhat, Waseem Akram, and Haris, a foreigner.
The security situation in the Valley has been volatile ever since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander in July 2016. His killing triggered a surge in local militancy that does not seem to have abated. More than 250 terrorists have been killed this year as security forces have intensified their anti-militancy operations in the Valley.
