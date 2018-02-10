Gunshots were heard inside Sunjwan Army camp area in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest that two were severely injured in the terror attack that took place early morning inside Sunjwan Army camp area after the terrorists barged into the Army Camp. Soon after the attack took place the Indian Army jawans retaliated with heavy gunfire. No loss of life was reported in the terror attack that took place at Indian Amry camp.

On Saturday morning, gunshots were heard inside Sunjwan Army camp area in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest that two Army jawans were injured while one is said to be in a critical condition following the terror attack that took place early morning inside Sunjwan Army camp area after the terrorists barged into the Army Camp. Soon After the gunshots were heard, concerned authorities including several action forces were deployed in the area. Reports suggest that the Indian Army had cordoned off the area and are launching search operations to locate the 3-4 hiding terrorists. The following attack comes after Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for more than three times in less than 72 hours.

Commenting on the terror attack that took place at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal said that the attack took place at around 4:55 AM. The IGP added that the guard who was doing his duty outside the bunker noticed a suspicious movement. Before he could act, the terrorist started firing and the jawans retaliated with force. Speaking about the number of terrorists in the area, the investigating officer said, “Number of terrorists isn’t known, they’ve been cornered in one of the family quarters.” The following terror attack has left 2 people injured, one Hawaldar and other his daughter, he added. Reports suggest that the search operations are underway in the area and all exits have been sealed. Following the terror attack at Sunjwan Army camp, schools within 500 meters of the camp have been asked to remain closed by district administration.

Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on: Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal pic.twitter.com/BsPmVpuv0n — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

The Sunjwan Army camp terror attack comes to light just a few hours after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea filed by the father of Major Aditya, an Indian Army officer, who along with other Indian Army jawans were named in an FIR filed by Jammu and Kashmir police in respect of killing of a Kashmiri youth in Shopian district. Earlier, on February 5, terrorists had hurled grenades at the Indian Army camp situated in n the Kakpora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggested that the camp houses the jawans of the unit of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR). Soon after the attack took place the Indian Army jawans retaliated with heavy gunfire. No loss of life was reported in the terror attack that took place at Indian Amry camp.