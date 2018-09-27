As per the reports, 3 separate encounters between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Thursday morning in the outskirts of Srinagar, Anantnag district and Budgam district, in Jammu and Kashmir.
The news agency ANI reported that encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on outskirts of Srinagar city, 2 terrorists believed to be trapped. Another encounter has started at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district.
The internet services have been suspended in the region and 2 terrorists are believed to be trapped by the security forces. As per the latest reports, 1 terrorist has been knocked down by the security forces in the Anantnag district’s Doru Shahabad area. The sources added that 1 civilian also died the collateral strike.
Earlier on September 21, 3 J&K police personals were abducted and killed by the terrorists in Shopian district.
(More details awaited…)
