3 separate encounters between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Thursday morning in outskirts of Srinagar, Anantnag district and Budgam district, in Jammu and Kashmir. 2 terrorists are believed to be trapped and 1 has been knocked down by the security forces.

As per the reports, 3 separate encounters between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Thursday morning in the outskirts of Srinagar, Anantnag district and Budgam district, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The news agency ANI reported that encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on outskirts of Srinagar city, 2 terrorists believed to be trapped. Another encounter has started at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district.

The internet services have been suspended in the region and 2 terrorists are believed to be trapped by the security forces. As per the latest reports, 1 terrorist has been knocked down by the security forces in the Anantnag district’s Doru Shahabad area. The sources added that 1 civilian also died the collateral strike.

J&K: Encounter has started between security forces&terrorists in Noorbagh on outskirts of Srinagar city, 2 terrorists believed to be trapped. Another encounter has started at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag dist. Internet services suspended at both the places. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

#JammuAndKashmir: Visuals from Srinagar city's Noorbagh where an encounter has started between terrorists & security forces. Two terrorists are believed to be trapped. Internet services have been suspended. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/QCDTMMUtlE — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

One terrorist killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district today. Firing has stopped. Search operation is underway. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/iIa2fKCqYW — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Earlier on September 21, 3 J&K police personals were abducted and killed by the terrorists in Shopian district.

(More details awaited…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More