On Saturday morning, a security officer working with Jammu and Kashmir Police was severally injured after being shot at by unidentified militants in Anantnag District. The wounded traffic policeman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by other officials present at the officer. The following incident took place when the policeman was on a patrol duty in Khanabal in J&K. The doctor attending the security official said that his condition was critical. After firing at the traffic policeman, the accused militants fled from the spot and reportedly went into hiding.

After the incident took place, the security agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area in order to contain the accused militants. The forces have also launched search operation to nab the accused militants. A source told Times Now that the Anantnag attack was a planned one. The report also added that the injured officer was previously a member of Special Operations Group (SOG). The following attack comes to light just a few hours after a special police officer was killed by terrorist in his house. Reports suggested that the terrorists had barged into the house of the police officer and had opened fire. The victim identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital. The wife of the officer who was also injured in the attack is currently undergoing a treatment the hospital.

Visuals from Anantnag's Khanabal, the area has been cordoned off after a Traffic Policeman was attacked by terrorists; the Policeman has been admitted for treatment. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/OSJ223qvHu — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

The Anantnag attack in Jammu and Kashmir comes to light a few days after the security forces of India neutralised at least four terrorists in Rajouri District. The eliminated terrorists were later identified to be terrorists belonging to terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The four terrorists were killed following a-day long encounter in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district on March 28.

