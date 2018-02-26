On Monday another grenade was hurled on a police station in Tral in Pulwama District, Jammu and Kashmir. In the grenade that was hurled on the police station, one police constable was severally injured. The injured Jammu and Kashmir police constable was later identified as Mehrajuddin.

Commenting on the grenade attack on police station in Pulwama, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) SP Vaid said that the terrorist who had hurled grenade at the station in Tral died in grenade explosion when challenged by the sentry. Taking to his Twitter handle the Jammu and Kashmir DGP said, “A terrorist was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, who died in grenade explosion when challenged by the sentry. The incident happened while he was trying to escape from Police Station in Tral.”

As per sources, the deceased terrorist was said to a member of a terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. Reports suggested that the accused along with other two terrorists were arrested by Indian Army commandos at Watlab on January 7. Earlier on February 3, Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel and two civilians were wounded in a grenade explosion in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the matter, an official said that militants lobbed a grenade at a CRPF patrol party of 180 battalion near Batagund-Kuchmulla road in Tral township.

