An army post in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pulwama has been targeted by terrorists after they lobbed grenades at the post. So far, no reports of any loss of death have surfaced. Meanwhile, the army is strongly retaliating to the attack while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. The attack has come just a day after 4 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violations from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, due to continues shelling in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 84 schools have been shut down as a precautionary measure keeping in the view of the security of the students. The recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan has been condemned by all political parties. Home Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking on the recent provocation by Pakistan mentioned about giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani side.

The shutdown of schools in the area was done after the shelling by Pakistan started getting close to the residential areas following which the locals were forced to flee and seek safer shelter in order to avoid any life threats. The heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district. Reports suggest that this is the second time that the schools operating in the valley were forced to shut following heavy shelling by Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, A defence official while speaking on ceasefire violation had said, “Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on the LoC in Bhimber Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri today (Sunday) evening with small arms, automatics and mortars. An officer and three soldiers were killed and two others injured. Indian positions retaliated strongly and effectively.