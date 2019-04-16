Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists lob grenade on National Conference leader Ashraf Bhat's house in Tral area: The grenade exploded outside Bhat's house. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. At the time of the attack, a number of NC workers and activists had assembled for a poll meeting.

National Conference (NC) leader Mohd Ashraf Bhat was escaped unhurt after terrorists lobbed grenade on his house in Pulwama’s Tral area. The grenade exploded outside Bhat’s house. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. At the time of attack, a number of NC workers and activists had assembled for a poll meeting. The party’s Anantnag Parliamentary seat candidate Hasnain Masoodi was addressing workers when the grenade was hurled. As per reports, NC leader Ashraf Bhat was addressing party workers inside the house when suspected terrorists hurled grenade on the convention. However, the grenade exploded outside the house and left no one injured.

After the attack, police has cordoned off the area and the search is on to nab the attackers.

