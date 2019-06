Militants on Monday targeted an army vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device in south Kashmir’s Pulwama's Arihal area. Terrorists had attacked the CRPF vehicle in the same district in which more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack is considered as one of the deadly attacks in the last two decades.

Terrorists on Monday attacked an army vehicle in Pulwama’s Arihal area. As per reports, An Improvised Explosive Device blast took place in Arihal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday afternoon. The militants has triggered an IED blast when an army vehicle was passing through the village of the Pulwama district. Several feared to be dead. An encounter between security forces and militants is underway.

More detail awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App