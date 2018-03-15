Out of the three militants, who were killed in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, one was identified as a youth hailing from Telangana. According to police, the man was allegedly working for Islamic State (IS) and was radicalised to IS ideology through social media. According to reports, this could be the first time that a militant outside the state died to fight in Kashmir.

In an official statement, police claimed, Toufeeq was radicalised into the IS ideology through social media and then came to Kashmir to participate in the terrorist activities along with some group. After verifying his details, police found out that he had no criminal record to his name in Telangana. Police released the statement after the claims of IS and Ansar-ul-Gazwat-ul-Hind, an Al Qaeda franchise in Kashmir that the third militant was a resident of Hyderabad. According to reports, this could be the first time that a militant outside the state died to fight in Kashmir.

As per reports in leading news agency, about a dozen youth from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana were arrested over the last couple of years as they were allegedly planning to join IS in Syria and Iraq. After the encounter, the schools and colleges in the areas were closed as precautionary measures. The other two militants who were killed during the encounter were identified as Eesa Fazli of Soura in Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in south Kashmir. After the encounter, no collateral damage was reported. The police have also recovered AF 47 rifles, pistols and hand grenades were recovered after the encounter.

