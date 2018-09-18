Despite outrage received from regional political parties, Chief Election Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra on Tuesday, September 17, issued a notification for carrying out the first phase of municipal polls in the insurgency-hit state.

Amid outrage among regional political parties, Chief Election Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra on Tuesday, September 17, issued a notification for carrying out the first phase of municipal elections in the state, which has been issued for several wards of municipal bodies all over the state, that is going to polls in the first phase on October 8, as reported by The Business Standard.

As per the notification, the last day for filling the nominations for the polls is September 25, while the observation of the nomination will be finished by September 26. The notification further said that the last day for withdrawing of the candidate is September 28 and the counting of votes, as announced earlier, will be done on October 20.

Meanwhile, the former CM of the state and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti in a press conference in Srinagar recently said that her party will boycott polls as the Centre has not cleared its position on Article 35A.

Article 35A grants special status, rights to the permanent citizens of J&K. It is a constitutional provision given to Jammu and Kashmir that allows the assembly to define the permanent residents/citizens of the state.

The other regional party National Conference headed by Farooq Abdullah had earlier affirmed that it would boycott municipal polls as well as 2019 general elections citing similar reasons.

