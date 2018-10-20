J&K Urban Local Body result: LIVE updates: The counting votes has reportedly begun amid tight security. The results of the civic polls are likely to be announced by Saturday evening. The polls were boycotted by PDP and NC as they had been demanding a clear stand by the Centre on Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Urban Local Body result: LIVE updates: The counting of 52 civic bodies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday morning amid tight security in the Valley. The results are likely to be out by Saturday evening. Reports suggest that over 3000 candidates had participated in the Jammu and Kashmir Uban Local Body elections. The counting of votes is taking place at the Government Polytechnic College. Heavy security has been deployed in at around the premises to make sure that the counting takes place in a peaceful manner. Commenting on the arrangements for counting of votes, an election official said that all measures have been put in place. The following polls have been the centre of attention as the local body polls were taking place after a gap of around 13 years.

The Jammu and Kashmir Uban Local Body elections were held in four phases starting October 8 and ended on October 16. As per reports, the voter turnout Kashmir Valley was very low. The following was the first civic elections where the Kashmiri migrants were also given the right to vote by the election commision of India via ballots The following polls are said to be a fight between the BJP and the Congress as the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had boycotted the elections.

The counting of votes for 52 civic bodies has already begun, the security has also been tightened.

Here are all the LIVE updates:

