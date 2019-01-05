Jammu and Kashmir witnesses heavy snowfall: The 300-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway witnessed a halt as Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday, January 5, the meteorological department said. As per media reports flight which had to land at 9 am was cancelled and decisions were taken to operate other flights by the airlines as a result of poor visibility in the snow.

As per the weather department, the Valley is expected to witness more snowfall in the upcoming three days

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses heavy snowfall: Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday, January 5, the meteorological department said. The 300-kilometre Jammu Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic as a result of heavy snowfall, media reports said. More than 300 vehicles were stranded at many places in the Valley and people were deployed to clear the snow, as per the officials. Due to poor visibility, flights were cancelled because of heavy snowfall. A flight which had to land at 9 am was cancelled and decisions were taken to operate other flights by the airlines.

The snowfall has brought hiatus to the residents of Kashmir as the minimum temperature rose by various degrees, except in Gulmarg, which is the hub of tourism in the Valley. Besides that, the capital Srinagar recorded a 0-degree temperature on Tuesday, the Met department reported. As per the weather department, the Valley is expected to witness more snowfall in the upcoming three days.

Visuals: Jammu Srinagar National Highway closed due to snowfall in the region. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/U6fm31ru6T — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

Meanwhile, parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall leading to traffic disruption in the state. Recently, state capital Shimla received a temperature as low as 3.7 degrees Celsius, added by minor rains.

On the other hand, popular tourist places like Manali received rainfall, with a temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. According to a Met Department official, other tourist places such as Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda witnessed drizzling.

