Jammu and Kashmir: The incident took place in Vehal village around 2:40 pm this afternoon. A massive manhunt has been launched by security forces to nab the terrorists, reports said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Special Police Officer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shopian: A female Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday. The female officer, identified as Khusbhoo Jan, was critically injured after being fired upon by unidentified gunmen at her residence in South Kashmir’s district following which she was moved to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later.

The incident took place in Vehal village around 2:40 pm this afternoon. A massive manhunt has been launched by security forces to nab the terrorists, reports said. In its first official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said terrorists fired on a woman police officer, identified as Khusbhoo Jan, at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district this afternoon.

The state police condemned the gruesome act of terror and said it standby her family at this critical juncture. A case has also been registered and the police have initiated the investigation in the matter.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: SPO Khushboo Jan succumbs to her injuries. https://t.co/7qUww7pftG — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

