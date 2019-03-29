Originally known as Siraj Bagh, Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden where tulips spread with a rainbow of red, orange, purple, white, pink, parrot and yellow colors on the precincts when in full bloom. In 2014, World Tulip Summit Society declared it as the second best tulip garden in the world.

Situated on the foothills of Zabarwan range near Srinagar’s Dal Lake, Tulip Garden is Asia’s largest tulips garden. The beautiful flowers in full bloom, exude unparalleled charm will leave you surprised and love for its attraction. The pristine view of Tulip Garden spread over 30 hectares, looks like a sea of colorful flowers aligned in a stream full of tulips. The picturesque of the garden left you more fascinating as the garden of tulips lies on the banks of famed Dal Lake and the slopes of Zabarwan Hills is a breathtaking scene.

This season, around 12 lakhs tulips of 51 varieties have been planted in the garden which will bloom for over a month. The Floriculture department has imported around 40,000 Hyacinth tulip bulbs which will mesmerize every visitor. Not only this, it has also imported other flowers including Hyacinths, Narcissus and Daffodil in the garden to add variety and beauties of the garden.

The Tulip Garden is a 15-min drive from the city center Lal Chowk which is easily reachable and fast road as you take the Boulevard Road that runs along the banks of the famous Dal Lake. What is most fascinating after visiting this garden is that visitors can take a Shikara ride in the famous stream.

The department will organize 10-day Tulip festival in April to attract more visitors adding that cultural programmes, photography competitions and other activities will also be organized to add beauty of the garden and attract more visitors towards garden.

The Floriculture department has doubled the area of the water channel which they had added last year to add beauty of the garden. Some of the open spaces at vintage point have been earmarked for the visitors where they can sit to have a bird’s eye view of the garden.

Tulip Garden was created by former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad in the year 2006-2007. With an aim to boost and promote floriculture in Kashmir Valley, The tourism is working through and thin to engage more and more people in Kashmir towards tourism sector.

Just this garden, other Mughal gardens like Chashme Shahi and Pari Mahal are at the 10 minutes distance. Both the gardens enhance the beauty of Srinagar particularly Kashmir as the location of both gardens lies at the top of a mountain range.

