Days after Rising Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bhukari was shot dead in Srinagar, the identity of the killers has been revealed by the Jammu and Kashmir police. According to police, Bukhari was killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) men and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. Sajad Gul now based in Pakistan, Azad Ahmed Malik, LeT operative from anantnag district, Muzafar Ahmad bhat and Naveed Jatt have been identified in the murder case.

Shujaat was shot dead June 14 when he left his office and was getting into his car to drive to an iftar party. His 2 gunmen were also killed as multiple shots were fired by the 3 men on a bike.

Naveed Jatt, a Pakistani national, had escaped from the police custody on 6 February when terrorists stormed the SMHS hospital. Jatt is a member of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sajad Gul now based in Pakistan, Azad Ahmed Malik, LeT oeprative from anantnag district, Muzafar Ahmad bhat, LeT ,Naveed Jatt have been identified in #ShujaatBukhari murder case: IGP Kashmir SP Pani pic.twitter.com/x8zDibBmzl — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

#WATCH IGP Kashmir SP Pani addresses the media on #ShujaatBukhari murder case https://t.co/Ou5YSeL0sY — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

