As per the RFI, the counter drone systems should be equipped with Global Navigation Jammer System (GNSS) and Radio Frequency jammers and Laser based Directed Energy Weapon (Laser-DEW).

The Indian Air Force wants 10 counter-drone systems capable of being armed with laser directed energy weapons in order to thwart drone attacks. This comes in the wake of an attack on the Jammu Aur Force station where UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were used to drop bombs.

The Indian Air Force also floated a Request For Information (RFI) and sought responses from Indian companies for Made in India anti-drone systems- Counter Unarmed Aircraft System (CUAS). The IAF plans to deploy these counter drone systems across the country.

The RFI said that the CUAS is intended to detect, track, identify, designate and neutralize hostile UAS. It added that the laser Directed Energy Weapon (Laser-DEW) is essentially required as a kill option.

It further said that it should provide a multi-sensor, multi-kill solution to enforce effective no fly zones for unmanned aircraft while inflicting minimal collateral damage to the surrounding environment. It said that it should generate a composite air situational picture for the operator and generate alerts based on user defined parameters.

The DRDO has developed a technology, DRDO Chairman G Sateesh Reddy described it and said that it had both soft kill and hard kill capabilities. He added that they were interacting with all security agencies and trying to improve the system, industry had already taken transfer of technology and Bharat electronic Limited is the ToT holder.