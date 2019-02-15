Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. The PM said the perpetrators of the attack will be punished and urged all political parties to wage war against terrorism.

Pulwama terror attack: Security personnel stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu highway which is the only route that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Curfew has been imposed in the parts of Jammu after the violence erupted in Jammu following a shutdown call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Bandh call was supported by the Bar Association of Jammu over yesterday’s terror attack on the CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Angry protesters damaged and torched dozens of vehicles and as many as 12 persons were injured in the scuffle, media reports said. The violence erupted after a group of people carried out a protest march in solidarity with slain CRPF jawans in the Muslim dominated Gujjar Nagar area. The demonstrators were attacked by locals, a charge which was denied by later. Meanwhile, Internet services in Jammu have also been suspended as a precautionary measure while Internet speed has been throttled in the valley.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that Muslims or Kashmiris did not attack the CRPF jawans, but terrorists did. He added that violence is a convenient tool for some to shift the blame.

Meanwhile, after the attack on the CRPF convoy that left 44 jawans dead, the county has vowed to isolate Pakitan internationally for abetting terrorism in Jammu an Kashmir. To discuss the security situation, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. Apart from that, the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakitan was snatched.

