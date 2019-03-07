Jammu blast: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Governor Satya Pal Malik; Arvind Kejriwal, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemn terror attack: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik after the Jammu blast that killed one youth and injured 32 others. Expressing anguish over the loss of life, Singh said that he discussed the situation with Malik in the wake of the terror attack over the phone. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Deeply anguished at the loss of precious life in a grenade attack at the Jammu Bus Stand today. I pray for the speedy of the injured. I also spoke to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir , Shri Satyapal Malik over the phone and discussed the situation in the wake of this incident. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 7, 2019

Jammu terror attack received widespread condemnations. Taking to Twitter, Delhi chief minister and convener Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal insisted that terrorism would be strongly fought and united India would defeat the menace. He strongly condemned the attack and prayed for the injured.

I strongly condemn the grenade attack on Jammu Bus Stand. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Terrorism will be strongly fought and defeated by a united India — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 7, 2019

