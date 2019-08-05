When the governments failed to draw a consensus over the contentious Jammu and Kashmir issue, the BJP-led government at Centre in an unprecedented move abrogated Article 370 that defined the constitutional identity of the state. The state has its share of history. India’s partition brought along the challenge of princely states which were reluctant to integrate with the rest of the country. They wanted to retain their status but India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel managed the uphill task of integration of Princely states, therefore bringing them on the same parameter as other states. Jammu and Kashmir which was one of the reluctant princely states sought support from the Indian Prime Minister Jawarharlal Nehru when Pakistan made an attempt to capture the state.

India offered to help on the condition that Raja Hari Singh, then ruler of the state, would sign the Instrument of Accession to integrate with the rest on India. In response, Singh demanded that the state will be given the choice to opt-out of the Instrument of Accession once the situation was normal. However, it never really happened with the Centre time and again asserting to invalidate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, while the state and its people opposed the move since the beginning, very reason why chaos could never settle in the state.

BJP’s unprecedented move isn’t a day or a month’s thing, but something the party always had in its checklist. The man to be credited for BJP’s long-awaited aspirations to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India is Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The person who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (now BJP) in 1951 was once a minister in Nehru’s cabinet.

The negotiations to integrate Jammu and Kashmir continued till 1952 when Sheikh Abdullah (then Prime Minister of the state) met Nehru to decide the parameters of Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy.

Mookerjee’s role is significant as he amplified the voice of the state’s Hindus, especially the ones from Jammu. Following his disagreements over a number of issues with Nehru, he formed Jana Sangh in 1951, contested elections in 1952 but could manage only three seats in the house.

Time and again, Mookerjee came down heavily upon the Centre for its policy in the state. He would often demand the Centre to integrate Jammu and Ladakh with the rest of India.

He visited Jammu in 1952 and expressed his intentions to integrate the region with the Indian Union. This was followed by his meeting with Nehru when he demanded to merge the state completely with India. He also asked Nehru how it planned to retain Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Mookerjee would often ask Sheikh Abdullah and Nehru to call a meeting of all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir. He would categorically support the Jammu Praja Parishad calling party’s agitation against Centre a patriotic move. Praja Parishad’s several leaders were arrested and despite Mookerjee’s persuasion, they were not released. The Centre, in response to Mookerjee’s demands to release Parishad leaders, asked him to convince the party to call off agitation in the valley.

Besides Praja Parishad, Jana Sangh workers with the support of Hindu Mahasabha and Ram Rajya Parishad sat on dharna which only resulted in massive arrests. By April 1953, over 1,300 leaders backed by Mookerjee’s Jana Sangh were arrested.

The same year in May, Mookerjee was also arrested in Jammu with the Shiekh Abdullah government issuing orders against his movement in the state. In prison also he wrote several letters demanding integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India. The man died due to poor health on June 23, 1953, thus, paving the way for other leaders to mull over Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Over all these years Kashmir has only been viewed as a conflict zone with not many imagining the integration of the state with the Indian Union, however, BJP that has been clear since the beginning managed to prove its word.

