The United States on Thursday has asked Pakistan for restraint after PM Imran Khan warned India over the abrogation of Article 370. PM Imran Khan also warned India of Pulwama like suicide attacks. In February, India lost its 40 security personnel in J&K when a suicide bomber blew up the vehicle.

The United States on Thursday has asked Pakistan for restraint after Pakistan decided to expel India High Commissioner from the country. The Trump administration has also urged Pakistan to practice restraint after Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government issued threats and decided to snap trade and downgrading diplomatic ties with the rival country.

The US has also said that the country is closely monitoring the latest developments on part of India particularly the abrogation of Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir. The Trump administration has also said they are taking note from India about the developments and rising of instability in J&K.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high crucial meeting with top officials and military leadership and decided to suspend the bilateral trade and diplomatic ties with India.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Parliament to scrap the Article 370 and also changed the J&K into Union Territory. The bill also separated the Ladakh which was a part of J&K into Union territory.

The Centre government had also moved additional security personnel of 38,000 to J&K. The government had also rushed another batch of 8,000 troops to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the United Nations and apprised them about the critical situation in the J&K following the abrogation of special status.

Last month, PM Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump in his 3-day visit to the US. The two leaders discussed several issues including the Kashmir situation. Later, the US President Donald Trump also asked both countries to hold dialogue and offered to mediate in decades-old Kashmir issue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App