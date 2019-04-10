The Jammu and Kashmir State Home Department has ordered to restrict civilian traffic on the Baramullah-Udhampur National Highway on Sundays and Wednesdays every week till May 31, 2019. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed the highway ban an attempt to suppress people of the state

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday tweeted that people were being stamped on palms as a sign of permission to use highway in Jammu and Kashmir. Condemning the act, Abdullah said that inhuman and degrading treatment was being meted out to people.

Calling the move draconian, many civilians have also expressed their anger over state authorities’ objectionable move to permit people to use the highways. Some called the highway magistrate stamp rebirth of Hitler era as they drove their way to home while there were some who said the archaic practice has taken them back to the days of the military crackdown in the valley.

This is how permission is granted to people in J&K to use their highway. Their hands are being stamped & written on. I don’t know what to say! Should we be flippant & mock the attempt at saving paper? I’m just angry at the degrading, inhuman treatment being meted out to people. pic.twitter.com/UWJh0nHhVS — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 10, 2019

In his latest tweet, the NC vice-president has shared a viral post that shows a commuter stamped on palm by the magistrate to be allowed to travel on the highway. Earlier, Abdullah had expressed his anger over the ban and asked the government in Delhi to revoke the ban.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed the highway ban an attack on the state’s economy and attempt to suppress people.

A civilian granted permission to drive from home to office on the Kashmir highway. The highway magistrate stamp is only valid till next hand wash! It reminds me of a movie from Hitler's era. pic.twitter.com/x1n4rk4hXx — Peerzada Ashiq (@peerashiq) April 10, 2019

Mufti appealed to defy the ban by driving vehicles. Denouncing the act, Mufti said Kashmir is not Israel or Palestine. If the ruling government at the Centre wants to turn Kashmir into Israel or Palestine, then it should be prepared for similar aftermath as well.

Addressing media, Mufti also said that PDP has approached the court to address the issue and the party was hopeful of a positive outcome.

The highway ban was ordered in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, when a CRPF convoy was exploded by a suicide bomber, resulting in the death of 40 jawans.

