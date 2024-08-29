Thursday, August 29, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: ECI Announces Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling

The Election Commission of India issued a notification on Thursday for the filing of nomination papers for the second phase of elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nomination Details and Key Dates

The Election Commission of India issued a notification on Thursday for the filing of nomination papers for the second phase of elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This phase is scheduled to begin from the third week of September, with 26 seats up for election on September 25.

According to the notification:

  • Last Date for Filing Nominations: September 5
  • Scrutiny of Nominations: September 6
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: September 9

Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The counting of votes is set to take place on October 4. The order was signed by BC Patra, Secretary of the Election Commission of India, on August 29.

Seats Going to Polls in the 2nd Phase
The seats to be contested in the second phase include:

  • Kangan (ST)
  • Ganderbal
  • Hazratbal
  • Khanyar
  • Habbakadal
  • Lal Chowk
  • Channapora
  • Zadibal
  • Eidgah
  • Central Shalteng
  • Budgam
  • Beerwah
  • Khansahib
  • Chrar-I-Sharief
  • Chadoora
  • Gulabgarh (ST)
  • Reasi
  • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
  • Kalakote-Sunderbani
  • Nowshera
  • Rajouri (ST)
  • Budhal (ST)
  • Thannamandi (ST)
  • Surankote (ST)
  • Poonch Haveli
  • Mendhar (ST)

Historical Context and Expected Competition
In the 2014 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won 15, and the Congress won 12. The PDP and BJP formed a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. However, in 2018, the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance following the death of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti’s succession.

The upcoming election is expected to witness multi-cornered contests in most seats, marking the first assembly poll since the abrogation of Article 370. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won both seats in Jammu, highlighting its strong support in the region, while the National Conference also won two seats.

Counting and Further Updates
Votes from the second phase will be counted on October 4.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

