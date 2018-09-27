The NC leaders were expelled on Wednesday after it was found that they went against the party's decision of boycotting civic body elections in Jammu and Kashmir and had filed nomination papers for various municipal wards. the valley will be going to elections on October 8.

The National Conference (NC) expelled eight of its party leaders for revolting against parties decision. As per reports, the NC leaders were expelled on Wednesday after it was found that they went against the party’s decision of boycotting civic body elections in Jammu and Kashmir and had filed nomination papers for various municipal wards. the valley will be going to elections on October 8. One of the expelled leaders is said to be NC’s provincial vice-president. the following development highlights the inner disturbance that is currently being faced by Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference.

Commenting on the decision, NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo said that the leaders were expelled over their anti-party activities. The expelled leaders were later identified as Ayub Malik, Ashwani Charak, Kuldeep Gai, Ashok Singh Manhas, S Sucha Singh, Subash Bhagat, Rekha Manhas, and Manohar Lal Bhagat.

As per a report by Indian Express, Mantoo added that the expelled leader had ‘wilfully’ disobeyed the party’s order of boycotting the civic polls.

Later, it was found that all the leaders had filed nomination papers as independents. the following development comes to lights just a few hours after it was reported that NC state spokesperson Junaid Mattu resigned from the party over their decision of boycotting the municipal elections.

The NC along with PDP have stated that they will be boycotting the civic polls until Centre clears its stand on Article 370 and Article 35-A. Meanwhile, as per a report by Indian Express, the BJP accused the two parties of fielding ‘proxy’ candidates.

