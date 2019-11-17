Kashmir news: As many as 34 political prisoners have been shifted to MLA Hostel in Srinagar. They were lodged at the Centaur Hotel. The move came two days after Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to a guest house in view of harsh winter.

Kashmir news: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has shifted the political detainees to a new location in view of the chilly winter in the Valley. As many as 34 politicians belonging to the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference and other parties were shifted from Centaur Hotel to MLA Hostel in Srinagar.

Prominent among them include Shah Faesal, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Sajjad Lone and Wahid Para. Reports said the harsh winter and lack of heating arrangments at the Centaur Hotel was affecting the health of the political prisoners who were detained in the first week of August. This came two days after former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to a guesthouse in Srinagar.

Two former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah — have not been shifted. Senior Abdullah continues to remain under detention at his Gupkar residence. He was slapped with the controversial Public Safety Act. While his son is lodged at the Hari Niwas Palace.

Kashmir news: Retired senior Army officer advocates revenge killings and rapes in Valley on live TV

It is still not clear when these politicians will be released. The Home Ministry though said the detainees would be released but without giving the exact time frame. Meanwhile, the train service was restored fully on Sunday. It was partially resumed on Tuesday.

Time magazine report says despite easing restrictions, Kashmir not limping back to normalcy

Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories on October 31. On August 5, the BJP-led NDA government announced the dilution of Article 370 and Article 35A. The move was criticised by the opposition parties including the Congress.

Reports suggest that the situation on the ground was far from normal. Schools, shops and other business establishments continue to remain shut for most of the time. Though the government has restored postpaid services, the prepaid connection continues to remain blocked. Internet services have also not been restored. Students are the worst sufferers of the lockdown as their schools are locked.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App