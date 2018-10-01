The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a suspended officer in allegations of theft at 11 ATMs across the state. As per the police reports, the accused has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Khan and case has been lodged by the state police under section 420 and 320 of the RPC.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a suspended policeman in allegations of theft at 11 ATMs, say reports. Police has lodged a case and arrested the accused under section 420 and 320 of the RPC. The J&K police spokesperson told reporters that Ajaz Ahmad Khan, accused, was involved in as many as 11 ATM theft cases in the state.

The J&K police spokesperson told reporters that Khan, a resident of Hyhama, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). He is serving as a police constable and currently under suspension. After the investigation of cases and analysis of CCTV footages, police has nabbed the accused and he is charged under the PSA.

The police spokesperson further added that the PSA warrant against the accused policeman was issued by the district magistrate of Srinagar and the accused has been sent to the Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

