On Wednesday morning, four Jammu and Kashmir police officers were killed in a terrorist attack that took place in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the press release, the terrorists opened fire at a police party deployed in Arhama area of Jammu and Kashmir. In the following attack, four J&K cops sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Commenting on the condition of the four cops, the doctor said that the four policemen succumbed to their injuries. The martyred J&K Police officers were identified as Constable Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Constable Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Constable Mohammad Iqbal Mir and SPO Adil Manzoor Bhat.

Taking to media over the following terrorist attack, the investigating police officer said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigations are underway to nab the absconding accused. The following terrorist attack comes to light just a few weeks after three J&K police officers were tracked down and killed by terrorists. The incidents took place when the officers were on Eid leaves.

As per the J&K Police, at least 24 officers have lost their lives in 2018 in terror attacks in the Valley. The took place just a few hours after the security agencies present in the valley killed two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a report by Indian Express, out of ther two deceased terrorists, one was identified as Altaf Ahmed Dar alias Altaf Kachroo, who is said to be one of the oldest living terrorists in the Valley.

