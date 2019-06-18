Terrorists on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on the police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. 10 people have been injured in the incident. out of 10, 3 are critical and have been shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

At least 10 civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed grenade at a police station in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Out of 10 people, 3 are said to be critical and have been shifted to Srinagar for treatment. As per police official, suspected militants hurled a grenade towards police station which exploded on the roadside. 10 pedestrians were injured and were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. Among the injured, 3 have been critically wounded and were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. Following the blast, the government forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

On Monday, Army vehicle was also targeted with an Improvised Explosive Device in the same district, in which several soldiers were injured. An armoured vehicle of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was completely damaged in Arihal area in Pulwama.

On Wednesday, after the killing of 5 CRPF soldiers when their vehicle was attacked. Police inspector Arshid Ahmed Khan after reaching the spot was too attacked as he stepped down from the vehicle. Later he too succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS New Delhi.

J&K: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station which exploded outside the station, today. Some civilians have received injuries. The area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/ruBy9HCOYv — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

10 soldiers have been killed in just five days in Kashmir. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing Pakistan sponsored terror outfits since 1989. Hundreds of soldiers have been killed in the valley since.

In February, a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the CRPF vehicle in Pulwama’s Awantipora area. The attack left the killing of more than 40 CRPF soldiers. After the suicide attack, the relations of both the countries- Indian and Pakistan worsened. The attack even led the two countries at war.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App