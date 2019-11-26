Kashmir news: Four people have been injured in a blast outside Kashmir University. Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned the area to nab the culprits.

Kashmir news: Four people were injured in a blast in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon. The blast occurred outside the gate of Kashmir University in the Hazratbal area of the summer capital. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has not ascertained the nature of the blast. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

This came after 113 days Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked. Earlier on October 26, as many as six security personnel were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force near Karan Nagar in Srinagar. It happened when the CRPF men were inspecting vehicles. It had taken place nearly three months after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the situation in the Valley was not good with schools shut and partial communications service snapped. Most of the educational institutions remain closed for near about four months. Hours before the BJP-led NDA government’s August 5 move, all the communication lines were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir.

The landline connections were restored after a few weeks, bringing some relief to the locked eight million population of the Valley. The post-paid services were resumed after 72 days. However, the SMS, pre-paid and internet services were not restored. Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that the services will be restored at an appropriate time.

The BJP boss also asserted that everything was normal in Kashmir, completely against the reports of common people suffering due to the communications blockade. Several international media organizations also accused the Indian Army of committing human rights violations.

Meanwhile, most of the mainstream politicians continue to remain under detention. These include Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbboba Mufti. It was for the first time that the former three chief ministers were detained.

