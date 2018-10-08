Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018 LIVE updates: The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir urban body polls will take places today under the heavy security. As per the reports, out of 1,100 municipal wards voting will be done for 422 wards across Jammu and Kashmir’s 3 regions. The voting will commence at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. The state administration has done fool-proof security arrangements to smooth conduct and peaceful polling.
This is the first time when electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in local body elections. The local body elections are being held after 13 years in the state. The last state had witnessed polling for the local body elections in 2005 through secret ballots and the five-year term had expired in February 2010.
Here are the LIVE updates of Jammu and Kashmir first phase urban local body elections 2018:
Live Blog
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018
Visuals from a booth of Bandipora, where polling is underway for the municipal body elections 2018.
#JammuAndKashmir: Voting for municipal body elections underway at a polling booth in Bandipora pic.twitter.com/dVNz07rrwP— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018
Visuals of voters standing in a queue outside polling station in Rajouri
#JammuAndKashmir: People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections pic.twitter.com/xU6wLZtxbL— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018
People standing in a queue outside the polling station in Gorakh Nagar ward to cast their votes.
#Jammu: People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections pic.twitter.com/9PpoMvxswY— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018
Visuals from Gandhi Nagar's ward no. 2 in Jammu, where voting is underway.
#JammuAndKashmir: Voting for urban local bodies underway at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar's Ward no. 2, in Jammu district. pic.twitter.com/c3oXDC4pe3— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018
Mobile Internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile Internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir valley, say reports.
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018
Voting for the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018 begins.
J&K:Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 & Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections:Visuals from Budgam's Ward no 5 pic.twitter.com/Nfc12xr58n— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018