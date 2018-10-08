Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018 LIVE updates: The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir urban body polls will take places today under the heavy security. As per the reports, out of 1,100 municipal wards voting will be done for 422 wards across Jammu and Kashmir’s 3 regions. The voting will commence at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. The state administration has done fool-proof security arrangements to smooth conduct and peaceful polling.

This is the first time when electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in local body elections. The local body elections are being held after 13 years in the state. The last state had witnessed polling for the local body elections in 2005 through secret ballots and the five-year term had expired in February 2010.

Here are the LIVE updates of Jammu and Kashmir first phase urban local body elections 2018:

 

Live Blog

09:35 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018

Visuals from a booth of Bandipora, where polling is underway for the municipal body elections 2018.

08:31 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018

Visuals of voters standing in a queue outside polling station in Rajouri

08:12 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018

People standing in a queue outside the polling station in Gorakh Nagar ward to cast their votes.

07:56 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018

Visuals from Gandhi Nagar's ward no. 2 in Jammu, where voting is underway.

07:43 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile Internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir valley, say reports.

07:42 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018

Voting for the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018 begins.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 