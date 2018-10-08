Jammu and Kashmir Urban Body Polls 2018: Voting for the 422 wards across Jammu and Kashmir begins under the heavy security. As per the reports, out of 1,100 municipal wards, voting will be done for 422 wards across Jammu and Kashmir's 3 regions in the first phase. The local body elections are being held in the state for the first time since 2005.

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections 2018 LIVE updates: The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir urban body polls will take places today under the heavy security. As per the reports, out of 1,100 municipal wards voting will be done for 422 wards across Jammu and Kashmir’s 3 regions. The voting will commence at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. The state administration has done fool-proof security arrangements to smooth conduct and peaceful polling.

This is the first time when electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in local body elections. The local body elections are being held after 13 years in the state. The last state had witnessed polling for the local body elections in 2005 through secret ballots and the five-year term had expired in February 2010.

Here are the LIVE updates of Jammu and Kashmir first phase urban local body elections 2018:

Live Blog

