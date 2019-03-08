A high alert has been sounded in Jammu after terrorists on Thursday lobbed a grenade in city's crowded bus stand in broad daylight. The police have arrested one accused who had carried the attack which claimed two lives so far and injured around 32 others.

Meanwhile, a power circuit of IED has also been recovered from the Jammu airport after which the bomb squad have been called to the airport.

On Friday morning, Mohammad Riyaz, a 32-year-old Kashmiri man also succumbed to his injuries. Mohammad Sharik, a teenager from Uttarakhand was killed on Thursday when a powerful blast rocked the crowded general bus stand around.

Within hours of the incident, police arrested the accused and said he was tasked by terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen to carry out the attack. The police arrested one Yasir Bhatt, who allegedly threw the grenade at the bus stand, just a few hours after the attack.

The attack comes after a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama blew up a CRPF bus and killed more than 40 jawans. Later, the JeM took the responsibility of the attack.

