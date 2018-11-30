Jammu professor suspended for calling Bhagat Singh, terrorist: The University of Jammu suspended a senior professor and head of the political science department for referring freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, during a lecture. A video clip of the lecture went viral on social media, which triggered outrage.

Jammu professor suspended for calling Bhagat Singh, terrorist: An academician from the Jammu University was suspended for referring freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, during a lecture, media reports said. Enraged over his remarks, students of the university have demanded the resignation of M Taj-ud-din, a senior professor and head of the political science department at the varsity. Media reports said a meeting comprising professor Manoj K Dhar, Vice Chancellor and other professors was held to look into the complaint of students.

The incident came to light after Taj-ud-din’s lecture went viral on social media. However dismissing the allegations, the professor clarified that his remarks were not to hurt anybody’s sentiments and he considers Bhagat Singh a revolutionary, Singh was one of the great people who sacrificed his for India’s Independence, he added.

He also rebuked the censorship many Universities have been facing lately. In a varsity, things cannot be monitored like this and the video that surfaced on social media was part of a two-hour lecture, which cannot be seen in the context of just two minutes, he added.

He further said that he taking a class on the Russian revolutionary Lenin and in that context, he reportedly said that violence is the backdrop of terrorism.

He further added that someone in the classroom made a 25-second video clip out of his two-hour lecture. And in that clip, came the word terrorist, which he clearly did not mean.

Earlier a Coimbatore-based student of the Government Arts College was suspended for organising a meeting on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in late September this year.

