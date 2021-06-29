National Intelligence Agency has been given the charge to probe into the twin drone attack at the Air Force Station by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The investigation into the twin drone attack at the Jammu Air force station has been handed over to the National Intelligence Agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. The NIA and NSG are yet to find any debris of the two drones and the possible spot used as a launch pad for the attack. The development comes after the counter-terrorism unit submitted a preliminary report of the incident to the ministry.

Prime Minister Modi will also be chairing a high level meeting with other cabinet ministers today evening to examine the security situation in Jammu.

An earlier probe conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies impliedthat Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may have a hand in the drone strike and a case under the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has already been filed.

In what seems to be a first of its kind attack, low-flying drones were used to airdrop improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside the Air Force Station in Jammu. The two drones triggered two low-intensity blasts that caused a single storey building roof to rip open while the second was on the ground in an open area. Two IAF officials were also injured by the explosion.

Within 24 hours of the first attack, the Indian Army sighted two similar devices moving towards Ratnuchak-Kaluchak area, they were shot down by the soldiers. A high alert has been sounded at Srinagar, Jammu. Various deployments and strategies are being drawn in the region and along the Line of Control in the Union Territory.

The unexpected twin blasts has reflected how big of a threat this kind of attack can be for India. The ability of drones to evade radar, wreak havoc and act as ammunition for terrorist have raised questions regarding the technological competency to tackle such attacks in the future.