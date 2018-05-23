Centre may extend the ongoing suspension of operations after reviewing its impact on local sentiments towards the end of Ramzan. Among the parameters on which outcome of peace initiative will be assessed are the levels of fresh recruitment of locals into militancy, any violations by the local militants, cases of Kashmiri militants returning to the mainstream and general law & order trends. As per ground reports, the Ramzan truce has been much appreciated by the people of the state.

The Prime Minister promised from Red Fort last August that Jammu and Kashmir’s problem could not be solved by bullets or abuses but embracing Kashmiris. In line with the PM’s promise security forces in the state were ordered not to launch operations during the holy month of Ramzan last week. Now, according to reports, Centre is mulling to extend the ongoing suspension of operations after reviewing its impact on local sentiments towards the end of Ramzan.

Among the parameters on which outcome of peace initiative will be assessed are the levels of fresh recruitment of locals into militancy, any violations by the local militants, cases of Kashmiri militants returning to the mainstream and general law & order trends including stone-pelting incidents during the truce period.

As per ground reports, the Ramzan truce has been much appreciated by the people of the state. There has been no report so far pointing to zero initiation of cordon and search operations (CASO) in built-up areas, zero killing of militants and zero militant recruitment. According to J&K police sources, barely five stone pelting incidents were reported between May 17, when the suspension of operations came into force, and May 21, as compared to the peak of 92 incidents witnessed between April 1 and 5 this year.

The truce has held so far, unlike the pre-May 15 period when 38 local militants were killed in operations and 71 Kashmiris joined militancy, of which 55 were confirmed cases and 16 suspected ones, there is a respite in killings and recruitment. Of late, “funerals of local militants killed in counter-terror offensives have become the recruitment ground for fresh militants. With operations suspended, such funerals shall be contained and hence attempts at recruitment,” said a senior officer.

Speculation is rife that if militants respond positively to truce, then the suspension might be extended to Amarnath Yatra as well.

Centre’s representative for the state, Dineshwar Sharma is scheduled to visit the valley form Wednesday to discuss measures to ensure peaceful Ramzan period. He will meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor NN Vohra and other senior officers of the security establishment.

According to a report of Times of India, Centre is also mulling to initiate some confidence-building measures during the peaceful Ramzan period. The families of local militants who have recently joined are likely to be encouraged to persuade them to return to mainstream. Those who have recently joined militancy have done so largely due to local anger and sentiment, often exploited by their recruiters at funeral gatherings for dead militants. The new recruits are poorly trained and ill-equipped. Many do not last beyond a few months into militancy. The reduced tensions during Ramzan are expected to facilitate their return,” said an officer.

