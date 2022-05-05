A tunnel was discovered near the international border in Jammu's Samba district on Wednesday, security has been reinforced

After a small aperture, presumed to be a tunnel, was discovered near the international border in Jammu’s Samba district on Wednesday, security has been reinforced.

According to a spokesperson for the Border Security Force (BSF), a small entrance was discovered in the general region near the fence in Samba area, which is likely to be a tunnel.

Today, the BSF is conducting a thorough search in the area.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu’s Sunjwan neighborhood on April 22.

During an investigation, it was discovered that they were picked up by a little vehicle from the Sopowal neighborhood of Samba and had infiltrated from there.

At the time, the BSF had undertaken a large anti-tunneling operation in the area, and yesterday, BSF jawans discovered a tunnel near the international boundary in the Samba sector.

They were found with two AK-47 rifles, guns and ammo, satellite phones, and some paperwork.

Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, had stated that the terrorists murdered were maybe part of a “vast plan” to derail Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union territory.

The terrorists slain, according to the police, were planning a suicide assault in any region with a high level of security.