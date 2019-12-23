Jamshedpur East Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: Jamshedpur is one of the high profile seats as CM Raghubar Das is contesting on that seat. The main battle for Jharkhand CM's seat is between Raghubar and JMM leader Hemant Soren. Meanwhile, incumbent Raghubar Das maintains a lead in his bastion seat.

Jamshedpur East Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: Counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats has begun! The Jharkhand state election was held in five-phase, from 30 November to 20 December. The result is expected to be out by 1 pm, for votes counting, the Election Commission has made all possible arrangements in 81 district headquarters.

Talking about one of the high profile seats, Jamshedpur, where 18.71% scheduled caste and 1.38% scheduled tribe population lives here. However, the main battle of CM is between Raghubar Das- led BJP and JMM leader Hemant Soren, as exit polls are going in favor of JMM leader Hemant. The reason behind the setback of CM Raghubar Das is the amendment to tenancy law, which hampered the protection enjoyed by the tribals, and Jharkhand has a strong tribal hold, more than 28 seats are for Schedule Tribe, 9 for Schedule Caste and 44 for General Category.

Though Raghubar Das was the first non-tribal chief minister to complete his tenure in office, since 1995 he took a hold on it, however, this time BJP might face anti-incumbency. According to various exit polls, Congress-RJD- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha( JMM) alliance might form the government in Jharkhand as all the winning signs are in favor of the Mahagathbandhan.

Even the C-Voter exit poll survey states that Jharkhand Vikas Morcha will secure between 1 and 4 seats out of 81 constituency seats and might ally with the new government. Meanwhile, both the parties had tried their best to lure the votes, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 9 rallies in the state, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 1 rally.

In an interview, BJP clearly rejects the exit polls and said, we will win with a bigger mandate. The last phase of the polling in Jharkhand saw a turnout of 70.83 percent. In the 2019 elections, a total of 3,04,508 eligible electors, out of which 1,58,162 were male, 1,46,295 were female and 51 voters of the third gender.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. Read @ANI story | https://t.co/5eYC4vrAP8 pic.twitter.com/mxskQ0e6wv — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 23, 2019

In Jamshedpur East, 5491 were the first time voters, out of which 3089 are male, 2402 are female. In Phase 2, Jamshedpur East seat went to the polls on December 7, 2019. In 2014 Raghubar Das won the seat with a margin of 70157 votes defeating INC candidates. A total of 20 candidates fought over this seat, while in 2014 there were 15 contestants. In 2019 57.39%. voter turned out in Jharkhand state Assembly elections, in 2014 a turnout of 60.9% was seen, while it was 45.14% in 2009. In Jamshedpur East constituency, a total of 293 polling stations in 48. In 2014 elections polling stations were 264.

Jharkhand: Counting of votes for all 81 assembly constituencies of the state is underway. Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/KXtHBu6dr8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Counting underway, CM Raghubar Das takes the initial lead against Saryu Rai and Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is leading on 4 seats and RJD on one.

The hot seats in Jharkhand Latehar, Ghadhwa, Chatra, Chatarpur, Vishrampur, Daltanganj, Hussainabad, Gumla, Bishanpurm, Lohardagam, Manika, Panki, Bhawnathpur, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Jugsalai, Baharagora, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Ghatshila, and Potka.

Latehar, Ghadhwa, Chatra, Chatarpur, Vishrampur, Daltanganj, Hussainabad, Gumla, Bishanpurm, Lohardagam, Manika, Panki, Bhawnathpur, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Jugsalai, Baharagora, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Ghatshila, and Potka. The real battle for the Jharkhand chief minister seat is between incumbent Raghubar Das and Hemant Soren. To form the government in Jharkhand Assembly, the party has to score the magic number 41.

According to early trends, Congress candidate Banna Gupta is leading from Jamshedpur West, while incumbent Raghubar Das leads in Jamshedpur East seat

Sudesh Mahato and Babulal Marandi are likely to play a major role in government formation. Are small parties to play kingmaker?

MP Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting on 20 seats in Jharkhand, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimee (AIMIM) has been focusing on those constituencies which have a sizeable Muslim population

Saryu Rai takes lead against CM Raghubar Das

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 16 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leading on 8 seats, Congress 9 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal on one seat.

Incumbent CM Raghubar Das takes lead against Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East, Rai exposed Fodder Scam in Bihar.

Congress in touch with Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) in Jharkhand, source.

BJP in touch with AJSU, JVMP, say reports.

Hemant Soren in touch with Babulal Marandi and Sudesh Mahto, say reports.

BJP leads in Khunti district, last year the district got in the news for Pathalgarhi movement.

Sanjay Prasad Yadav of RJD is leading by 3,315 votes in Godda seat.

Hemant Soren trailing in Dumka by 664 votes.

Congress is in touch with three independent candidates and JVM. Saryu Roy’s might go with the BJP, Congress sources said.

Congress- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance crosses the 41-seat majority mark.

AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli, while Congress candidate Uma Shankar is leading by 3,962 votes.

JVM chief Babulal Marandi said Congress-JMM will need us to form the government in Jharkhand state.

Congress confirmed Hemant Soren will be our chief minister, Hemant Soren was the 5th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

In Barhi assembly seat counting, Umashankar of Congress is ahead by 5096 votes.

BJP’s Samri Lal candidate is ahead by nearly 5,000 votes in Kanke district.

Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat by 2841 votes. #JharkhandElection2019 https://t.co/mJHsW1G2J8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Incumbent CM Raghubar Das takes a lead by 1,107 votes from Jamshedpur East seat.

Louis Marandi is leading by more than 8,000 votes leaving behind Hemant Soren, the 5th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

So far, in third vote-counting round of Deoghar seat, RJD’s taking a lead with 16, 883 against BJP’s Narayan Das.

AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli seat, JMM's Seema Devi leading by 284 votes. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Before the result, Congress workers are celebrating their win claiming to form the government in Jharkhand. JMM’s Hemant Soren takes a lead by 5319 votes from the Barhait seat.

Babulal Marandi from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha is leading from Dhanwar seat by 5,980 votes, In politics, no party is untouchable says Babulal.

Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, these results are not final, currently he cannot comment where they fell short. But, he would like to assert that they will form a government.

Incumbent CM Raghubar Das till now has got 10829 votes, INC’s Gourav Vallabh got 1581, while Saryu Roy secured 10673 votes, seems like saffron stronghold will be swept by the JMM as CM Das took a lead with just 156 votes!

Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh: We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result.We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance. #JharkhandElectionResults pic.twitter.com/snJVbK9996 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

INC leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Jharkhand people have taught BJP a lesson.

Tables are turned, Independent Saryu Roy takes a lead with 771 votes, Incumbent CM Raghubar Das has got 13708 votes.

Party-wise trends in 81 seats Bharatiya Janata Party : 29

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: 24

Congress: 13

Rashtriya Janata Dal(United) : 5

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha: 4

All Jharkhand Students Union: 2

CPI-ML(Liberation): 1

NCP: 1

Independent: 2

Result declared! Congress candidate Rajendra Singh wins from Bermo with 72982 votes.

Incumbent CM Raghubar Das trailing by 16579, Independent Saryu Roy got 19183 votes.

Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur East, leading against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says, "Lead of about 1500-2000 will continue in the coming rounds of counting. I could win by a margin of 30,000 votes". #JharkhandElection2019 pic.twitter.com/0nm5Lcjd52 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Saryu Roy once said that Raghubar Das is Raghubar daag, Modi detergent, and Amit Shah’s laundry can’t save him.

According to the Election Commission trend, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD on 40.

JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading with 18,645 votes in Dhanwar.

Independent Saryu Rai is leading by 27790 votes said, let’s wait for the last round of voting counting. Currently, incumbent CM Raghubar Das has got 21896.

Raj Palivar from BJP got 17, 966 votes Haji Hussain Ansari from JMM got 27, 204 votes JMM leads by 9,238 votes Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East assembly say that the result will be in their favor, the party will accept the people’s mandate.

