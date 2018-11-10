Janardhana Reddy appears before CCB in connection with Ambident Group bribery case: Currently, the CCB is investigating the role of Janardhana Reddy in bailing out Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd founder-director Syed Ahmed Fareed in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case involving a Rs 600-crore investment scam. According to investigators, Reddy took 57kg of gold from Fareed, promising to pay unscrupulous ED office to let him off the hook in the scam.

Absconding mining baron and former minister G Janardhana Reddy appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru over his alleged involvement in the Ambident Group bribery case and denied any wrongdoing during his interrogation on Saturday. Hours before appearing before the CCB, Janardhana Reddy issued a video from an unknown location with his lawyer and brushed aside all allegations levelled against him regarding the Ponzi scheme in which money transaction amounts to crores of rupees. Earlier, lawyer C H Hanumantharaya had told reporters that Reddy would take a final call on Saturday whether to appear before the CCB or not.

Speaking in self-defence, Reddy said neither he received any summon from the CCB office nor got any FIR copy from the Bengaluru Police but decided to cooperate with the CCB in the investigation against him after he received the notice on Friday. However, a beleaguered Reddy alleged that the investigative agency is spreading the wrong message to media. Currently, the CCB is investigating the role of Janardhana Reddy in bailing out Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd founder-director Syed Ahmed Fareed in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case involving a Rs 600-crore investment scam. According to investigators, Reddy took 57kg of gold from Fareed, promising to pay unscrupulous ED office to let him off the hook in the scam.

Three special teams of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday landed in Hyderabad in search of Janardhana Reddy but failed to trace him. A day after conducting searches at his Ballari residence, the CCB team in Bengaluru on Friday issued a notice asking the mining baron to appear before it on November 11.

Reddy’s advocate in Bengaluru told a national channel that the case filed against his client was nothing but a political vendetta by the Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government. However, on being questioned about the case, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that investigations are underway and action will be taken against the guilty. Kumaraswamy further said that he would not want to comment against Reddy and stir a political controversy.

Bengaluru: G Janardhan Reddy reaches Crime Branch office in connection with Ambident Group alleged bribery case. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ihP477ue4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018

