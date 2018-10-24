Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor's fashionable attires have always been applauding. Every now and then, she has experimented with her outfits and left her fans spell-bounded. This time, several photographs are surfacing on the Internet where she can be seen giving some serious fashion goals. In her black floral pant-suit, she looks extremely beautiful while attending a store launch in Delhi.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Janhvi Kapoor’s fashionable attires have always been head turning. Be it on red carpet or at airport, her choices of outfits have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. This time, she can be seen giving serious fashion goals whole attending a store launch in Delhi. Various photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet where she can be seen flaunting her style sense with utmost elegance and confidence. She wore a floral black coloured pant-suit outfit of Prabal Gurung. Her dewy make-up with minimal accessories rounded her lookout. Her hair tied in a ponytail and the black stilletos complemented her whole ensemble.

Undoubtedly, she has nailed the fashion goals with her innovative fashion style. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor also equally looks pretty in her choice of outfit. She wore a red and blue striped outfit which perfectly goes well with the high-waist flared pants.

The siblings have again left her fans with her class-apart and debonair fashion styling. The two have always maintained their fashion board with a decent score. Recently, while attending a store launch of Loreal, they simply stunned all her fans by making a stylish appearance.

While Janhvi is continued to rule the social media with her fashionable outfits and photo shoots on Instagram, Khushi maintains her charm with a graceful fashion statement.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. She has also bagged a multi starrer Karan Johar’s Takht.

