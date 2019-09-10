Have you seen Janhvi Kapoor's latest post-gym look? Check it here: Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads with her post-gym looks. If you have not checked them out yet then scroll down asap.

Have you seen Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post-gym look? Check it here: Janhavi Kapoor has been rigorously working at the gym lately. Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, Janhavi is leaving no stone unturned to put her best in her upcoming projects. It is indeed a huge task for actors to keep oneself maintained and ready to slay, keeping in mind the bar of competitions set by other actors. The Dhadak actor has been juggling with a couple of films lately and, amid the struggle, she doesn’t forget to keep herself healthy and fit.

Every now and then she can be seen leaving the gym after shedding some extra kilos there. Meanwhile, her post-gym looks are keeping fans hooked to her style game. Recently ina video shared by the ET Times, Janhavi was seen slaying two post-gym looks in a single day.

While in one of the look she rocked an Indian attire, in the other she was seen donning an orange sports bra paired up with shorts and black see-through jacket. There is no denying to the fact that Janhvi takes her health and gym quite seriously.

Here’s take a look at her recent post-gym looks:

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl along with Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from that, she would be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

With her performance in Dhadak, Janhvi proved that she is born with the skills. Her acting skills are getting better with every project she has been taking up. Apart from that, she is a born fashionista as most of the millennial love her fashion statements. She has proved that she has all the abilities to become a successful actor in the future.

