As India celebrates Janmashtami today, August 26, many banks across the country will remain closed. However, the bank holiday will not be observed uniformly nationwide. While several states and cities will see their banks shut, financial services will continue to operate in other major areas. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), this holiday falls under the RBI’s list of recognized bank closures for Janmashtami.

Bank Holiday Today: Which Banks Will Be Closed?

In observance of Janmashtami, banks in numerous Indian cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, and Chandigarh will be closed. This includes both public and private sector banks. However, customers should note that banking operations will not be affected in Mumbai, New Delhi, and states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala, and Goa, where banks will remain open.

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Will Stock Markets Remain Open On August 26?

Online Banking and ATM Services Still Available

Despite the closure of physical bank branches in several cities, customers can still rely on online and mobile banking services to carry out their transactions. ATM services will also be operational, ensuring access to cash withdrawals and basic banking services.

Checking Local Bank Schedules

Customers are advised to check with their local branches to confirm whether they are open or closed today, as bank holidays can vary by state and city. Even in areas where physical branches are closed, online banking will remain accessible, allowing customers to manage their finances without disruption.

Stay informed about local bank schedules and plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this festive period.