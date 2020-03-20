The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep the services closed on March 22, 2020 in the wake of Janta Curfew. This is essential in the fight of COVID-19 said DMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep the services closed on Sunday i.e; March 22, 2020 in the view of Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporations’ official Twitter handle tweeted that the services are closed to encourage the public to stay at home and also to maintain the social distance at least on the pre-decided day. DMRC said the step is essential in the fight against COVID-19.

Delhi Government also took major action to keep control over the pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal restricted 20 people gathering at a time in Delhi. The restaurants, malls, gyms, theaters are closed, whereas takeaways, groceries, pharmacies, vegetable shops are exempted. Also, the Delhi high court will also work with the level of restriction on the functioning, it has been extended till April 3 in the wake of a pandemic. The court issued a circular to maintain clarity on the judges who will be conducting proceedings during a restricted period.

In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 20, 2020

The toll raised in the national capital, the Delhi government asked private company’s employees to work from home. The nation has now come under the near virtual locked down where the government has closed schools, colleges, bars, etc. Delhi’s LG Anil Baijal ordered to keep the government office premises to keep clean and free from COVID-19 risk.

Directed all HoDs to ensure that all government office premises are disinfected today before closure. HoDs to ensure compliance to reduce chances of spread of corona. #IndiaFightsCorona — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 20, 2020

Had a meeting wid MSs of all Del govt hospitals. If corona spreads widely in future, our hospitals shud be prepared to deal wid such situation – all machines shud be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines n consumables, manpower etc. pic.twitter.com/DnH9wKuNJH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

The global death toll has also reached 9,883 due to the coronavirus outbreak, whereas, over 2,42,000 have been reported infectious because of the virus. The numbers are continuously increasing and many states have been locked down amid coronavirus fear.

