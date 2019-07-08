Japanese Encephalitis outbreak in Assam: The Centre has assured of all possible help and cooperation to Assam govt in its fight against Japanese Encephalitis as the state is currently undergoing a transmission season.

Japanese Encephalitis outbreak in Assam: As many as 50 people have lost their lives due to the spread of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam, reports said on Monday. The latest casualty was reported from Haflong Civil Hospital in Dima Hasao district on Saturday. Keeping in view the spread of Japanese Encephalitis, the state health department has cancelled all leaves for doctors, nurses and other personnel till September 30, 2019. As many as 190 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been tested positive in the state so far.

Most of Assam districts, including Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and the lower Assam district of Kamrup have been affected by a mosquito-borne disease. The state government has also made functional a 24×7 central control room to deal with the crisis. However, the killer disease has failed to spread its tentacles in the state’s Kokrajhar districts.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the state’s Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, to hold a weekly review conference with all DCs and JDs to monitor the spread of JE. The vaccination for JE through the routine immunization for children and fogging operations are underway while the state government is planning to implement adult vaccination too.

