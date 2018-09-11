Jasleen Kaur molestation case: The case had captured the nation’s imagination in August 2015 when the Delhi Police arrested Sarvjeet Singh after TV channels and social media labelled him a 'pervert' on the basis of a complaint filed by Jasleen Kaur. Jasleen, in a Facebook post, had accused Saravjeet of verbally harassing her at the Tilak Nagar traffic signal in West Delhi.

Saravjeet is a BA and holds a diploma in animation and he is now raising his voice on different online platforms against victimization, injustice, immorality and impropriety.

Delhi boy Sarvjeet Singh, who faced sexual harassment allegations three years ago by a college student, is running from pillar to post to get justice. The complaint filed by Jasleen Kaur has almost rendered him jobless, ruined his social reputation and left him high and dry. His plight doesn’t end here.

While the former St Stephen’s student Jasleen Kaur has not attended even a single hearing in the matter, Sarvjeet has to appear at a police station every time he needs to leave the city and is yet to get a passport.

There have been 13 hearings so far and Jasleen’s father keeps telling the court that his daughter can’t attend a hearing as she has gone to Canada to pursue higher studies there.

The case had captured the nation’s imagination in August 2015 when the Delhi Police arrested Saravjeet after TV channels and social media labelled him a ‘pervert’ on the basis of a complaint filed by Jasleen. Jasleen, in a Facebook post, had accused Saravjeet of verbally harassing her at the Tilak Nagar traffic signal in West Delhi.

Meanwhile, a Delhi district court has issued a bailable warrant against Jasleen on 28 August as she failed to appear before the court several times.

Saravjeet is a Bachelors in Arts and holds a diploma in animation and he is now raising his voice on different online platforms against victimization, injustice, immorality and impropriety.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More